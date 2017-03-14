Home Swift Get started with iOS in Swift today

Get started with iOS in Swift today

Posted on March 14, 2017 by craiggrummitt Leave a comment

Grummitt-iOS-HIAre you thinking about getting into iOS in Swift, and are looking for an all-in-one guide?

I have just the book for you.

iOS Development with Swift brings you into the world of developing iOS apps, using Apple’s Swift programming language. No prior experience with Swift required, as we explore what’s new and exciting about this language in a lightning tour.

After covering some basics of iOS, we will build up an app from idea through to publishing our app on the App Store. On the way we’ll look at solving common iOS problems, laying out your app interface in code or using a storyboard, structuring your code in iOS, working with data on the device and in iCloud, best practices and what to do when things don’t go to plan.

Start learning iOS today! Look for your 42% off discount code below:

About

Interactive developer, Author - iOS development with Swift - book coming 2017 https://manning.com/books/ios-development-with-swift

Tagged with:
Posted in Swift

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: